Zano Market Cap Tops $4.68 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Zano coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00004119 BTC on popular exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $29,380.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zano has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00046081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00254235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00098080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.67 or 0.01492820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000239 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00191206 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,324,435 coins and its circulating supply is 10,294,935 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org.

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

