Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZBRA opened at $257.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.02. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $295.52.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.88.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,229,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,174 shares of company stock worth $10,987,914 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.