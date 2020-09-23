-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). W&T Offshore posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 238.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $55.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.04 million.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

WTI stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

In other news, CEO Tracy W. Krohn bought 190,849 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $410,325.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Frank Stanley bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,653 shares in the company, valued at $486,730.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 515,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,903 over the last ninety days. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in W&T Offshore by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

