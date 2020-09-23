$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. Graphic Packaging posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 26.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,318,000 after acquiring an additional 299,806 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 139.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,825,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,052 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 428,128 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

