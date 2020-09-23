0xcert (ZXC) Price Hits $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $33,474.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, 0xcert has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0xcert Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,746,334 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

