$18.90 Million in Sales Expected for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) This Quarter

Analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to post sales of $18.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.58 million to $22.05 million. HEXO posted sales of $11.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year sales of $58.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.78 million to $62.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $105.62 million, with estimates ranging from $77.07 million to $137.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HEXO.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. HEXO has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $344.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.35.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

