1irstcoin (FST) Reaches One Day Volume of $55,718.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 23rd. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $48.27 million and $55,718.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00013416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00624401 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.01624457 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008258 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000196 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,872,412 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.