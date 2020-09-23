$42.93 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will announce sales of $42.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.30 million and the highest is $69.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $637.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.20 million to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $882.80 million to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.97) by $2.45. The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million.

NYSE MSGE opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

