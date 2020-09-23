45,805 Shares in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,152,000 after acquiring an additional 213,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 118.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,951,000 after buying an additional 810,380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,045,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,585,000 after buying an additional 289,564 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 716,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,419,000 after buying an additional 165,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 690,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,041,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00.

