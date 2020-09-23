47,086 Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the second quarter worth $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 8.8% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the second quarter worth $6,769,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the second quarter worth $87,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,056 shares of company stock worth $26,663,725 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE opened at $116.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $120.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

