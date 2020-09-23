$726.42 Million in Sales Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post sales of $726.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $691.10 million to $762.17 million. iHeartMedia posted sales of $948.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $487.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.71 million.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.