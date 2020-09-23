$85.77 Million in Sales Expected for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) will announce sales of $85.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.00 million. Northern Oil and Gas reported sales of $233.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full year sales of $332.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.40 million to $391.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $504.95 million, with estimates ranging from $425.50 million to $610.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Northern Oil and Gas.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($51.97) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 40.47% and a return on equity of 16.23%.

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.26. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

