9,802 Shares in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,141,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $235,116,000 after buying an additional 402,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $136,877,000 after acquiring an additional 258,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,864,000 after acquiring an additional 40,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 567,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,043,000 after buying an additional 179,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.