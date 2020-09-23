Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,134 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,754,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $831,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 129,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 22,769 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADVM. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In related news, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at $99,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

