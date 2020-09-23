Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 404,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,598 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.87% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $563.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $26.26.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.42% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AERI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

