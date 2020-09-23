Aeron (ARN) Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last Week

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 42.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Aeron token can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a total market cap of $370,826.18 and $596.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aeron

Aeron is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

