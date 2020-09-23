Akzo Nobel’s (AKZOY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of AKZOY traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.08. 22,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,782. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $34.54.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

