Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Piper Sandler

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ ALRS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,844. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $328.23 million and a P/E ratio of 10.12.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

