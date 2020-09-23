Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 115.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,390 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,378 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.72% of Alexco Resource worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXU. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AXU opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

