Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.85

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and traded as low as $4.61. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 518,030 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWP. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile (NYSE:AWP)

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

