Altagas Ltd (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altagas Ltd (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

ATGFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Altagas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded Altagas to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altagas in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Altagas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Altagas alerts:

Shares of ATGFF opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. Altagas has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.