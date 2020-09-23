Analysts Anticipate FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $384.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will post $384.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $407.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $365.41 million. FirstCash posted sales of $452.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.55 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.07%.

Shares of FCFS opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $55.44 and a 52-week high of $96.40.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.