Analysts Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Juniper Networks reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $40,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,569,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,939 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Juniper Networks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,715,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,513,000 after buying an additional 287,637 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Juniper Networks by 476.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,169,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $118,086,000 after buying an additional 5,099,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,741,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,847,000 after acquiring an additional 107,978 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,401,000 after acquiring an additional 463,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.91. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

