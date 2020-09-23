Analysts Expect P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for P H Glatfelter’s earnings. P H Glatfelter reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that P H Glatfelter will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover P H Glatfelter.

Get P H Glatfelter alerts:

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $216.18 million during the quarter. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 3.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 55.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in P H Glatfelter by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 50.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

GLT opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.31 million, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.54. P H Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on P H Glatfelter (GLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for P H Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P H Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.