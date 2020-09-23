Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.70

Anglesey Mining Plc (LON:AYM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as low as $1.30. Anglesey Mining shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 500,459 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 million and a P/E ratio of -13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Anglesey Mining Company Profile (LON:AYM)

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 6% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Anglesey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglesey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.