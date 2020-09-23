Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Insider Buys A$17,825.00 in Stock

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) insider Nigel Garrard purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$35.65 ($25.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,825.00 ($12,732.14).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Ansell alerts:

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ansell’s previous Final dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Ansell’s payout ratio is 59.17%.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.