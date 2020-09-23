AorTech International (LON:AOR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $117.42

AorTech International plc (LON:AOR)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.42 and traded as high as $131.00. AorTech International shares last traded at $130.00, with a volume of 13,902 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of AorTech International in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 117.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.60. The company has a market cap of $21.04 million and a P/E ratio of -35.14.

About AorTech International (LON:AOR)

AorTech International plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the commercialization of its biomedical polymer technology, components, and medical devices in the United Kingdom. The company offers Elast-Eon, a bio stable polyurethane material used in long term implantation; and Elast-Eon Carbonate Silicone, a family of biomedical polymers for applications in cardiac pacing leads, orthopedics, and spinal discs, as well as in other applications where the device requires a high level of mechanical performance.

