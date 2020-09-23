Arqma Hits One Day Trading Volume of $55,677.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Arqma has a market cap of $65,347.59 and $55,677.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,320.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.50 or 0.03183056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.20 or 0.02027090 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00420433 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00854794 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00047615 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00500216 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 12,568,200 coins and its circulating supply is 6,523,656 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

