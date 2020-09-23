Ashford (NYSE:AINC) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:ATCX) Critical Contrast

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) and Ashford (NYSE:AINC) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Ashford shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.5% of Ashford shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Ashford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A -34.64% -0.23% Ashford -58.25% -88.48% 7.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Ashford, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ashford 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.90%. Given Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Diamond Eagle Acquisition is more favorable than Ashford.

Volatility and Risk

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamond Eagle Acquisition and Ashford’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A Ashford $291.25 million 0.06 -$13.85 million $7.07 0.97

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management, and consulting services in the United States. It offers materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, environmental, and disaster response and recovery services; and engineering and design, program management, and construction support services. The company offers its solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets under the Atlas Technical Consultants name. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

