AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

AVEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

AVEO opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $157.17 million, a P/E ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.57.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

