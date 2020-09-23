Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BCS downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

In other news, CFO Sally F. Dornaus acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $26,075.00. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bain Capital Credit LP boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 11,822,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,993,000 after buying an additional 3,126,180 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,113,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,129,000 after buying an additional 875,460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,710,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 226,028 shares during the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.0% during the second quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 736,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 456,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 98,077 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCSF opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $684.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.49. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $47.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.71 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 20.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

