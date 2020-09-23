Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 103,870 Shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,870 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Upwork worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPWK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,886 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,642,000 after buying an additional 67,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $463,564.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,424.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $86,577.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,292.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,010 shares of company stock worth $718,821 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners began coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Upwork Inc has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $87.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.