Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 15,282 Shares of Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.08% of Schrodinger worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 717.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 74,557 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,190,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Schrodinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,555,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Schrodinger during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schrodinger during the second quarter worth about $2,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrodinger alerts:

SDGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. Schrodinger Inc has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $99.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average is $71.72.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schrodinger Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrodinger news, Director Richard Friesner sold 500,000 shares of Schrodinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $31,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 605,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,562,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Melinda Gates Foundatio Bill sold 163,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $11,521,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,864,123 shares in the company, valued at $483,234,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,283 shares of company stock valued at $198,097,189 over the last quarter.

Schrodinger Profile

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Schrodinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrodinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.