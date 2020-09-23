Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 16,509 Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Shockwave Medical worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWAV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shockwave Medical from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $266,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 85,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $4,278,305.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $135,077.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 895,684 shares of company stock worth $50,810,973. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

SWAV opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 13.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 0.98. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $73.81.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.06. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

