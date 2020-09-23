Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 25,893 Shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 992,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,893 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.02% of Harmonic worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 212,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,053,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,950,000 after purchasing an additional 62,038 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 329,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $583.60 million, a PE ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. Harmonic Inc has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $73.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Harmonic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

In other Harmonic news, Director David Krall bought 10,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,349.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

