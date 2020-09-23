Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.75% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 83.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 42.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCRI. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $846.20 million, a PE ratio of 66.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.39. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

