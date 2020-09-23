Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.31% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 41.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 474,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 137,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 27.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 99,261 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 186.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 246,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 91,709 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 45,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $362.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In related news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,407,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,019. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

