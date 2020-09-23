Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.90% of First Financial worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,146,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,667,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

In other news, Director William Curtis Brighton purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $31,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.13. First Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $418.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.86.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. First Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $44.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THFF. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.