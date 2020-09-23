Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.80% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after buying an additional 99,679 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,331,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after buying an additional 14,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 34,286 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 35,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UMH shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $576.31 million, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

