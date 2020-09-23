Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Viad worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viad by 1.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the second quarter worth about $754,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Viad by 487.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 148,891 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Viad by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Viad by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VVI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Viad from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $61,705.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,359.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VVI opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $70.23.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

