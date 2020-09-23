Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.46% of CSW Industrials worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 32.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth about $82,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CSW Industrials by 87.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 27.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 13,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $989,501.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $50,071.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,698.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,807 shares of company stock worth $1,594,022 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials Inc has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $81.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $90.96 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.38%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

