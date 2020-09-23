Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $24,947,000.

OEF stock opened at $154.11 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.87 and a fifty-two week high of $168.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.63 and a 200-day moving average of $140.34.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

