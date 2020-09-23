Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Koppers worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $61,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KOP opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.02. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $44.75.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Koppers had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

