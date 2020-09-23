Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.05% of US Concrete worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the first quarter worth $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 48.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 56.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 10.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Concrete alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $440.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. US Concrete Inc has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $1.09. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.38 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that US Concrete Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USCR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of US Concrete in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Concrete has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

US Concrete Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.