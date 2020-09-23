Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,521 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.07% of Canopy Growth worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,477 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,719 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Canopy Growth Corp has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.36.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 439.18%. The firm had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, August 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.97.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

