Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,253,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,086 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.08% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 33,375 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,231,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 231,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,252,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 410,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPPI has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

In other news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 13,881 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $46,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $671.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.29. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

