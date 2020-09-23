Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Parsons worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Parsons by 995.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 68,579 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 59.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 849,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,782,000 after purchasing an additional 315,305 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 231.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 190,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parsons alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Parsons from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parsons has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of PSN opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. Parsons Corp has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Parsons had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Carey A. Smith acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $265,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

Recommended Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.