Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Franklin Financial Network worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Franklin Financial Network by 3.8% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Franklin Financial Network by 5.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 17.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Financial Network alerts:

Shares of FSB opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $456.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $40.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.88.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.