Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,393,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 221.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 65,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Richard A. Noll bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Black Diamond Therapeutics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Black Diamond Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.69%.

REYN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.