Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.55% of Haynes International worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 135.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 82,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 48,570 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Haynes International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Haynes International during the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Haynes International in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Haynes International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.52 million, a PE ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.33. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.35). Haynes International had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $80.58 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.82%.

In other Haynes International news, CEO Michael L. Shor acquired 2,000 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $38,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,268.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

